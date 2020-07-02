A revamped Commerce zoning map, if approved, could affect a number of mobile home owners throughout the city.
The city planning department has proposed a zoning map amendment to eliminate inconsistencies and spot zoning in the current zoning map. But several mobile homeowners living in R5 zonings — the only zoning that allows for mobile homes in the city — stand to see their property rezoned to either R1 or R2 with these proposed changes.
This would change where future mobile homes are allowed in the city and what property owners shifted to R1 or R2 zones could replace mobiles homes with in the event of catastrophic damage.
The Commerce Planning Commission held a June 29 public hearing over the map revisions, approving the proposed map changes for the city council to review at its July 6 meeting. Vice-chairman Andre Rollins voted against the map. The city council could possibly make a decision on the map at its July 20 voting meeting.
The public hearing drew approximately 40 citizens with 20 offering comments over the proposed map. Most of the comments centered around the impact on mobile home owners shifted into an R1 or R2 zoning.
“We’re still taking all of the comments into consideration,” Commerce planning director Jordan Shoemaker said.
The last major update of Commerce’s zoning map occurred about 25 years ago, according to Shoemaker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.