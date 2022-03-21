The first round in a controversial move rezone property in Jefferson for a warehouse is slated for March 24.
The Jackson County Planning Commission will hear a request for a map amendment at its meeting that would start the rezoning process for property at Hwy. 129 business and the Damon Gause Bypass in Jefferson. The site plan calls for a 1-million sq. ft. warehouse on the site.
If the map amendments are approved, the property would then have to be rezoned for industrial use.
The location is at a key intersection coming into the City of Jefferson and would involve destroying the historic Holder Plantation, a property that is on the National Register of Historic Places and is a state Centennial Farm.
Georgia Capital Partners, a Birmingham-based investment and development firm, is seeking the map amendments for around 166 acres for the project. The land has tracts with three different owners, including the Holder Plantation owned by Richard Katz of Atlanta. Katz purchased the old plantation in the early 1990s and had it listed on the Historic Register and the Centennial Farm programs. He used the property for a horse farm for a number of years and restored the historic farmhouse and outbuildings.
Jackson County only has two mostly-intact historic plantations left; one is the Shields-Ethridge Farm south of Arcade and the other is the Holder Plantation north of Jefferson.
The early history of the plantation is vague. Some date the house to the 1840s, others put it into the 1860s.
Thomas Holder Sr. was the long-time owner of the plantation, hence its name. Thomas was born in Clarke County in 1814 to parents who had moved there from Virginia. Thomas moved to Jackson County in 1866 and married Martha Pendergrass that same year.
Exactly how or when he acquired what became known as the Holder Plantation isn’t clear, but he apparently bought the property in the late 1860s.
After Thomas Sr. died, the land was apparently sold. Reportedly, John Moore bought the property during the Depression and it remained in the Moore family for decades, continuing as a working farm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.