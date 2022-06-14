Two controversial proposals got packed public hearings at the Jefferson City Council’s June 13 work session.
The council is slated to vote on June 20.
ACTIVE-ADULT COMMUNITY
The first proposal is for an active adult residential community, which would be situated on Old Pendergrass Rd. and Lewis Sailors Rd. in Jefferson.
The Kolter Group requested the annexation of an unincorporated Jackson County property into the incorporated city limits of Jefferson, as well as a zoning change from A-2 (Agricultural Rural Farm District) to PCD (Planned Community Development).
The developer’s planned 281 acres would be allotted for 358 single-family households, 350 of which would be age-restricted to people 55 years or over. Thirty-five acres would be dedicated to the city for public use.
Kolter representative Larry Long gave clarifications to the council about the proposed development after hearing the public’s concerns at the Jefferson-Talmo Planning Commission’s June 6 hearing.
The proposed lots are smaller than the standard lot size because Kolter maintains them. By federal standards, the community does not allow residents under 18 years old, so there would be no impact on the school system. Kolter and the city can also implement traffic measures such as radar speed signs, stop signs and intersections to calm the traffic down.
During the public hearing for Kolter’s plan, nearby property owners spoke in opposition of the residential community.
Concerns included the potential for more dangerous road conditions, lower quality of life and an inconsistency with the rural character of the area.
“[When that] new traffic comes through there, somebody’s going to get hurt,” Chris Morgan said. “This is [also] out of character with everything that's down Lewis Sailors, with everything that’s down P J Roberts.”
LIGHT INDUSTRIAL PROJECT
The second proposal is for a light-industrial warehouse distribution facility, which would be situated on Hog Mountain Rd. and Hickory Chase Dr.
Oakmont Pacolet Acquisitions has requested to annex 125.5 acres from unincorporated Jackson County into the incorporated city limits of Jefferson, as well a change in zoning from A-2 (Agricultural Rural Farm District) to L-I (Light Industrial). Oakmont also requested variances to reduce the number of onsite parking spaces; to reduce the 50 ft. wide natural erosion buffer; and to reduce the 50 ft. wide natural wetland buffer.
The applicant clarified that the benefit of annexing into the city, rather than the county, is the access to the city water and sewer lines and the feasibility of working with the city.
During the public hearing for the warehouse, residents spoke in opposition of the warehouse.
Concerns included further danger on already unsafe area roads, noise and light pollution, more taxing jobs for the understaffed public service departments and impacted quality of life for households nearby.
“I’d like to point out it’s our resources that are limited - resources that require time to build,” the Heritage at Jefferson’s Homeowners’ Association president Lindsey Ivester said. “It’s about planning the right growth. We can’t throw money at the challenges . . . and hope it’s a quick fix. The current economic issues are proof that surges of money don’t always drive positive results, rather it’s about responsible planning and development that’s sustainable for our city. We need a balance and the scale of this area in question is tipping away from the interest of the citizens of Jefferson.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.