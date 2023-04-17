The Prose Concord apartment community in Jefferson is being sold to a real estate investment group from Florida.

Berkadia, an affiliate of Coral Gables, Fla.-based Beacon Real Estate Group, has arranged a $45 million loan for the acquisition of the  300-unit apartment community.

