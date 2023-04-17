The Prose Concord apartment community in Jefferson is being sold to a real estate investment group from Florida.
Berkadia, an affiliate of Coral Gables, Fla.-based Beacon Real Estate Group, has arranged a $45 million loan for the acquisition of the 300-unit apartment community.
Located at 575 Concord Road, the community comprises one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 836 to 1,188 square feet. Amenities at the property include a swimming pool, clubroom with a catering kitchen, entertainment lounge, business center with coworking spaces, landscaped courtyards, concierge package locker system, fitness center and pet park.
