Years of cost overruns at the nuclear expansion at Plant Vogtle have made the project a poor deal for Georgia Power customers, a finance expert with the state Public Service Commission (PSC), said Thursday.

The testimony of Tom Newsome, the PSC’s director of utility finance, at a commission hearing came even as the first of two new nuclear reactors being built at the plant south of Augusta – Unit 3 – is slated to begin commercial operation within a few days.

