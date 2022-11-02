Plans for a teen psychiatric treatment facility in Braselton ran into fierce opposition from area residents during the Oct. 27 meeting of the Jackson County Planning Commission.
Moishe Shemtov had asked for a change in condition and a special use permit for 3.1 acres on Davenport Rd. in Braselton for a residential treatment facility aimed at teens. He wanted the change in condition to allow more than 15 people to reside at the house, saying he wanted space for up to 24 patients aged 13-17.
The house had previously been used as an adult care facility with six patients.
But five area residents spoke against the the plan, citing concerns about security and the possibility of drug use from teens at the facility. Several people also cited the large number of patients relative to the size of the house and the fact that both male and female patients would be housed in the facility.
In his rebuttal, Shemtov said he didn't want people to feel threatened by the facility.
The JCPC voted to deny the change in condition, making moot the special use request.
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners will have the final say on the issue at its November meeting.
WEDDING VENUE TABLED
In another controversial issue, the JCPC tabled a request for a special use permit to allow a wedding venue on 11 acres at 2564 Gum Springs Church Rd.
The proposal was opposed by neighbors to the property, who cited noise concerns.
Property owner Shannon Skelton said she got the idea for a wedding venue after she and her husband held a vows renewal on the property in 2021.
But neighbors said the property sits on a hill and that noise had already been an issue from the property. One neighbor said that of approved, the facility would be holding weekend events most weekends, disturbing the quiet residential and agricultural area.
The JCPC voted to table the request to allow more time for the property owner to work out a plan with the neighbors.
OTHER ACTIONS
In other business, the JCPC voted:
• to deny a map amendment for 1.4 acres at 7957 Hwy. 53, Braselton, to change the use from residential to commercial.
• to approve the rezoning of 3.6 acres at 1682 Gum Springs Church Rd. from A-2 to AR to divide the property into two tracts to build a house.
• to approve rezoning 2 acres at 837 Wardlaw Rd., Hull, from A-R to M-H for a mobile home.
• to approve rezoning 112 acres at Drew Lane and New Kings Bridge Rd., Athens, from A-3 to A-2 for a large-lot subdivision (over 8 acres.)
