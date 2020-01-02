It was the storm for the ages that slammed into Jackson County on Good Friday, washing out roads, causing sewerage to spill into rivers and flooding homes and businesses.
That Good Friday Storm will be one talked about for a generation and was Jackson County’s top Public Safety Story of the Year for 2019.
The area hardest hit was Banks Crossing where businesses were closed due to a massive amount of flooding. Many roads were also closed due to the storm, preventing school buses from delivering children to their homes that afternoon.
The area got over five inches of rain that Friday, much of it in a short time. It was an unusual situation for the community. The topography and geography of the county is not prone to flooding, so this event was uncommon
CYBER ATTACK
Another big public safety story for 2019 was the March ransomware attack on the county government. The attack came from overseas and totally locked down the county’s computer network. Many offices could not function for days, including courts and public safety departments.
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners held an emergency called meeting on a Sunday afternoon to review the problem, eventually deciding to pay a $460,000 ransom in Bitcoin to the attackers.
OTHER PUBLIC SAFETY STORIES
Other major public safety stories in 2019 included:
• a man from Colorado was murdered after coming to Braselton and meeting with a woman at her home. She allegedly killed him.
• two men were killed in an Apple Valley shooting in November.
• a man and woman from Jefferson were charged in a child pornography sting.
• a Braselton physician was charged with illegally prescribing drugs.
• a Pendergrass man was killed in a Nicholson stabbing in January.
