Gov. Brian Kemp's aggressive move this week to begin reopening some of the state's businesses closed in response to the COVID-19 virus has not been met with universal enthusiasm.
Kemp announced Monday that some small businesses would be allowed to reopen starting Friday April 24, and that in-dining restaurants and theaters would be allowed to reopen next week.
But in a news release issued shortly after the governor's announcement, Northeast Georgia Health System president and CEO Carol Burrell said "now is not the time to relax" with the virus pandemic.
“Some people may think we are overstating the seriousness of the situation, and they’re anxious to get back to ‘business as usual,’” said Burrell. “Trust me, as a non-profit, we understand that sentiment for many reasons. But our physician leaders, clinical experts and objective data all tell us now is not the time to relax. Rather, now is the time to continue to take every precaution we can.”
Burrell's concerns were echoed by some mayors across the state who said the re-openings are premature. In hard-hit Albany, Mayor Bo Dorough said the governor’s decision was irresponsible.
KEMP'S MOVE
Gyms, bowling alleys, hair salons, nail salons and some other similar businesses will be allowed to operate beginning Friday, but with some social distancing rules to mitigate the impact of COVID-19.
In addition to the Friday business re-openings, he said next Monday that restaurants with in-person dining and theaters will be allowed to reopen, but with new rules. Those rules will be released later this week, he said. Bars and nightclubs, however, will remain closed.
Kemp also said in-person church services could be held.
The moves do not end the state's shelter in place orders, which are slated to go through April 30.
The actions come as the state's virus curve begins to flatten and deaths start to taper off. Some medical models suggest the state's virus cases have peaked, although that appears to be uneven with some areas of the state peaking before other locations.
HOSPITAL CONCERNS
Although Kemp's move is supported by many in the business community who have been hurt by the shutdown and by conservatives who have become increasingly vocal in calling for an economic reopening, many in the medical community continues to have concerns about the coming weeks. The nation's leading voice on the virus, Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, has repeatedly said reopening the nation would require additional testing capacity and a greater ability to trace contacts.
In Northeast Georgia, NGMC doctors believe the virus hasn't yet peaked.
“It’s true that we have some capacity for patients today, but that is extremely likely to change,” says Clifton Hastings, MD, chief of NGMC’s Medical Staff. “The only way to lessen the likelihood of our hospitals being overwhelmed is for people to continue following expert recommendations to stay home as much as possible, wear masks and isolate if you develop symptoms.”
The intensive care units at NGMC Gainesville and Braselton have hovered between 60-percent to 80-percent on any given day, said Michael Covert, NGHS chief operating officer.
“…and they would have already been overwhelmed if we had not recently increased our total ICU beds from 91 to 134,” says Covert. “We look forward to adding 20 more beds when a mobile ICU unit granted by the state arrives on May 5. We have also increased the number of medical/surgical beds across all four hospitals from 474 to 522, and we have a total of 108 ventilators across the health system.”
NGHS is currently treating 111 confirmed COVID-19 patients at its hospitals and long-term care facilities. Thirteen of those cases are at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton.
Elsewhere, NGMC Gainesville is treating 73 cases, NGMC Barrow has six and NGMC Lumpkin has three. New Horizons Limestone is currently treating 16 positive cases.
Within NGHS, there are 79 patients awaiting test results. There have been 15 total deaths.
