Qualifying for the Nov. 7 General Election continues this week across Jackson County. Some municipalities are holding qualifying from Monday-Wednesday, while others are holding qualifying from Wednesday-Friday.
Qualifying closes Wednesday for Arcade, Commerce, Jefferson, Maysville, Nicholson and Pendergrass. Qualifying is set Wednesday-Friday in Braselton, Hoschton and Talmo.
Results received so far include:
COMMERCE (FINAL)
- Mayor: Clark Hill (incumbent)
- City Council Ward 3: Mark Fitzpatrick (incumbent) and Alicia Vargas
- City Council Ward 4: Bobby Redmon (incumbent)
- City Council Ward 5: Roshuanda Merritt, Marty Vitug and Ronald Silver. Incumbent Johnny Eubanks announced previously that he would not seek re-election.
- District 1 School Board: Nathan Anderson (incumbent)
- District 3 School Board: Matthew Dean
- District 4 School Board: Kyle E. Moore (incumbent)
- District 5 School Board: Cory Griffith
MAYSVILLE (FINAL)
- Mayor: Richard Presley (incumbent) and William S. McLeish Jr
- Council member Ward 2: Amanda Farley
- Council member Ward 4: Brodriche D. Jackson and Roy Dean
PENDERGRASS (FINAL)
Mayor: Nick Geiman (incumbent)
- Councilmembers (three seats up for grabs): Gabriel Gomez (incumbent), Joshua Auten, Tara Bonner (incumbent) and Sylvia Basak
