Qualifying for the Nov. 7 General Election continues this week across Jackson County. Some municipalities are holding qualifying from Monday-Wednesday, while others are holding qualifying from Wednesday-Friday.
Full qualifying results will be posted on JacksonHeraldTODAY.com as available after qualifying closes on Wednesday and Friday. A complete list will be in next week’s paper.
