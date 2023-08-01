Qualifying is coming up in municipalities across Jackson County for the Nov. 7 General Election. While most of the municipalities will hold qualifying later in the month, Hoschton will hold qualifying next week.
Details from each town include:
ARCADE
Arcade will hold qualifying on Aug. 21 through Aug. 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Arcade City Hall.
Three at-large Arcade City Council seats are on the ballot.
Qualifying fees are $54.
BRASELTON
Braselton will hold qualifying on Aug. 23-25 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Braselton Town Hall.
Seats on the ballot include Braselton Town Council District 1 (currently held by Becky Richardson) and District 3 (currently held by Jim Joedecke Jr.).
Qualifying fees are $180.
COMMERCE
Commerce will hold qualifying for city council and board of education seats from Monday, Aug. 21, through Wednesday, Aug. 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Commerce City Hall.
Offices up for election are mayor, councilman ward III, councilman ward IV and councilman ward V. The qualifying fee for mayor will be $126 and the qualifying fee for the council seats will be $81.
The Commerce School Board districts to be filled are school board district III, school board district IV and school board district V. A special election for school board district I will also be held (the special election is required because Nathan Anderson previously stepped down from the position. He has since been reappointed to the seat, but the initial resignation prompted the special election). The qualifying fee for the school board district will be $72.
The last day a person may register and be eligible to vote in the General Election will be October 10. Registration forms are available at Commerce City Hall.
HOSCHTON
The City of Hoschton has announced qualifying for Nov. 7 special elections to fill its mayoral vacancy and an empty council seat — both of which have terms that won’t expire until 2026.
Special election qualifying will run from Aug. 7 at 8 a.m. to Aug. 9 at 4:30 p.m.
The qualifying fee for mayor is $360, and the council seat is $180. Those interested in running for mayor or the city council post can pick up a qualifying packet at city hall during qualifying times.
Former Mayor Lauren O’Leary resigned on July 5 due to a family move away from Hoschton, while former councilman Scott Mims stepped down in March, citing family and professional reasons.
In addition to those special elections, the city will have standard elections in November for three other seats whose terms expire in 2024, giving Hoschton five council races. Up for grabs in those races are the seats of Tracy Carswell, who said he won’t seek re-election; Debbie Martin, who won a council seat in 2022 to fill the unexpired term of Shantwon Astin; and the former seat of Adam Ledbetter, who stepped down in February to devote attention to his son’s kidney transplant.
The qualifying details for these races will be identical to those of the two special elections.
JEFFERSON
Jefferson will hold qualifying from Aug. 21 through Aug. 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Jefferson City Hall.
Seats on the Jefferson City Council up for grabs include: Council member district 1, council member district 3 and council member district 5. The qualifying fee is $75 for council seats.
Seats on the ballot for the Jefferson Board of Education include: School board district 1, school board district 3 and school board district 5. Qualifying fees for school board seats are $36.
MAYSVILLE
Maysville will host qualifying on Aug. 21-23 at Maysville City Hall. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1-4:30 p.m.
Seats on the ballot include mayor, city council member ward 2 and city council member ward 4.
The qualifying fee is $144 for the mayoral seat and $72 for council seats.
NICHOLSON
Nicholson will hold qualifying on Aug. 21-23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Nicholson City Hall.
Seats on the ballot include the mayoral seat and two Nicholson City Council seats.
Fees are $216 for the mayoral seat and $108 for council seats.
PENDERGRASS
Pendergrass will hold qualifying on Aug. 21-23 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Pendergrass City Hall.
Seats on the ballot include the mayoral position (held by Nick Geiman) and three council seats (held by Willie Pittmon, Gabriel Gomez and Tara Bonner).
The qualifying fee is $35.
TALMO
Talmo will hold qualifying for two city council seats on Aug. 23-25 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 45 A.J. Irvin Road.
Seats on the ballot include Talmo City Council seat 1 and seat 2. Qualifying fees are $10.
