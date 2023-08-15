Qualifying is coming up next week in municipalities across Jackson County for the Nov. 7 General Election.
Details from each town include:
ARCADE
- Qualifying dates: Aug. 21-23 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Seats on the ballot: Three at-large Arcade City Council seats
- Qualifying fees: $54
- Location: Arcade City Hall
BRASELTON
- Qualifying dates: Aug. 23-25 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Seats on the ballot: Braselton Town Council District 1 (currently held by Becky Richardson) and District 3 (currently held by Jim Joedecke Jr.).
- Qualifying fees: $180.
- Location: Braselton Town Hall
COMMERCE
- Qualifying dates: Aug. 21-23 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- City council seats on the ballot: Mayor, councilman ward III, councilman ward IV and councilman ward V.
- Qualifying fees: Mayor, $126; council seats, $81
- Board of Education seats on the ballot: School board district III, school board district IV and school board district V. A special election for school board district I will also be held (the special election is required because Nathan Anderson previously stepped down from the position. He has since been reappointed to the seat, but the initial resignation prompted the special election).
- Qualifying fees for school board seats: $72.
- Location: Commerce City Hall
HOSCHTON
- Qualifying dates: Aug. 23-25 from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m.
- Seats on the ballot: Mayor and five council seats. The city is holding regular elections for three council seats whose terms expire in 2024. Up for grabs in those races are the seats of Tracy Carswell, who said he won’t seek re-election; Debbie Martin, who won a council seat in 2022 to fill the unexpired term of Shantwon Astin; and the former seat of Adam Ledbetter, who stepped down in February. Meanwhile, Hoschton’s special elections will fill the seats of former mayor Lauren O’Leary, who resigned on July 5, and former councilman Scott Mims, who stepped down in March.
- Qualifying fees: $360 for mayor; $180 for council seats
- Location: Hoschton City Hall
JEFFERSON
- Qualifying dates: Aug. 21-23 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Council seats on the ballot: Council member district 1, council member district 3 and council member district 5
- Qualifying fees: $75 for council seats
- Board of Education seats on the ballot: School board district 1, school board district 3 and school board district 5
- Qualifying fees: $36 for school board seats
- Location: Jefferson City Hall
MAYSVILLE
- Qualifying dates: Aug. 21-23 from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1-4:30 p.m.
- Seats on the ballot: Mayor, city council member ward 2 and city council member ward 4
- Qualifying fees: $144 for the mayoral seat and $72 for council seats
- Location: Maysville City Hall
NICHOLSON
- Qualifying dates: Aug. 21-23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Seats on the ballot: Mayoral seat and two Nicholson City Council seats
- Qualifying fees: $216 for the mayoral seat and $108 for council seats
- Location: Nicholson City Hall
PENDERGRASS
- Qualifying dates: Aug. 21-23 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Seats on the ballot: Mayoral position and three council seats
- Qualifying fees: $35.
- Location: Pendergrass City Hall
TALMO
- Qualifying dates: Aug. 23-25 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 45 A.J. Irvin Road.
- Seats on the ballot: Talmo City Council seat 1 and seat 2.
- Qualifying fees: $10
- Location: 45 A.J. Irvin Road
