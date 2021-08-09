Cities in Jackson County have announced qualifying dates and times for the General Municipal Election set for Nov. 2.
Details include:
ARCADE
Arcade will hold qualifying for two at-large council seats and the mayoral position beginning Monday, Aug. 16, at 8:30 a.m. and ending Wednesday, Aug. 18, at 4:30 p.m.
The qualifying fee is $54 for the two at-large council seats, currently held by Debra Gammon and Ron Smith. The fee for the mayoral seat, currently held by Doug Haynie, is $234.
Those wishing to qualify may do so at Arcade City Hall.
BRASELTON
Qualifying for the Braselton mayoral and council seats will be held Aug. 16-18 at Braselton Town Hall.
The qualifying period opens Monday, Aug. 16, at 8:30 a.m. and closes on Wednesday, Aug. 18, at 4:30 p.m.
Seats up for election and qualifying fees include:
•mayoral seat currently held by Bill Orr, $360.
•town council District 2, currently held by Peggy Slappey, $180.
•town council District 4, currently held by Hardy Johnson, $180.
COMMERCE
Commerce has announced qualifying details for the Tuesday, Nov. 2, General Municipal Election.
Qualifying will be held Aug. 16-18 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at City Hall, 27 Sycamore St., Commerce.
Commerce City Council offices up for election this year include:
•mayor pro tem, currently held by Keith Burchett
•councilman Ward I, currently held by Archie Chaney
•councilman Ward II, currently held by Darren Owensby
The qualifying fee for mayor pro tem is $90. The qualifying fee for the council seats is $81.
Seats up for election on the Commerce Board of Education include school board District I and school board District II, held by Nathan Anderson and Mary Pittman.
The qualifying fee for school board seats is $72. Payment for qualifying may be paid in cash or check.
HOSCHTON
Qualifying for Hoschton's mayoral seat and four council seats will be held Aug. 16-18 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Hoschton City Hall.
Qualifying fees are $27 for all positions.
Seats up for election include:
•mayor, currently held by Shannon Sell.
•council member, currently held by James Lawson.
•council member, currently held by Tracy Carswell.
•two additional council seats effective July 1 per a change in the town's charter
JEFFERSON
Jefferson plans qualifying beginning Monday, Aug. 16, at 8:30 a.m. and ending Wednesday, Aug. 18, at 4:30 p.m.
Up for election this year on the Jefferson City Council are:
•mayor, currently held by Jon Howell
•council member District 2, currently held by Malcolm Gramley
•council member District 4, currently held by Mark Mobley
The qualifying fee is $216 for the mayor's seat and $75 for council seats.
Three seats are up for election on the Jefferson Board of Education, including school board District 2, school board District 4 and chairman. Those seats are held by Brantley Porter, Lisa Richmond and Ronnie Hopkins, respectively.
The qualifying fee is $54 for chairman and $36 for school board district seats.
Qualifying will be held at Jefferson City Hall.
MAYSVILLE
Maysville plans qualifying for two council seats beginning Monday, Aug. 16, at 8:30 a.m. and ending Wednesday, Aug. 18, at 4:30 p.m.
Hours to qualify each day will be 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1-4:30 p.m.
Positions up for election include:
•council member Ward 1, currently held by Kathleen Bush
•council member Ward 3, currently held by Richard Parr
The qualifying fee for each seat is $72.
Qualifying will be held at Maysville City Hall.
NICHOLSON
Nicholson will hold qualifying on Monday, Aug. 16, through Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily.
Two at-large council seats are up for election this year. The qualifying fee for each seat is $72.
PENDERGRASS
Pendergrass plans qualifying for two council seats beginning Monday, Aug. 16, at 8:30 a.m. and ending Wednesday, Aug. 18, at 4:30 p.m.
Two council seats are up for election. They’re currently held by Nathan Pruitt and Sabrina Guevara. The qualifying fee is $35.
Qualifying will be held at City Hall.
TALMO
Talmo plans qualifying on Wednesday, Aug. 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday, Aug. 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Friday, Aug. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The mayoral seat, currently held by Jill Elliott, and two at-large council seats, held by Kirk Jackson and Jill Miller, are up for election.
Fees are $10 for each seat, including the mayoral seat.
