Jackson County will have multiple contested races in the May 24 General Primary election.
Chad Bingham (R), of Jefferson, and Steve Wittry (R), of Hoschton, will face off for the Jackson County Board of Commissioners District 3 seat. That seat is currently held by Ralph Richardson Jr., who is not seeking re-election.
Meanwhile incumbent BOC District 4 commissioner Marty Seagraves (R), of Nicholson, will face Democratic challenger Madonna Swanson Ward, of Jefferson, in November.
Marty Clark was the lone qualifier for the BOC District 5 seat, a newly-created district on the BOC.
Two races are also set for the Jackson County Board of Education.
Tommy Rainey (R), of Maysville, will face Ricky Sanders (R), of Pendergrass, for the BOE Post 2 seat. That seat is currently held by Carol Anglin, who qualified early in the week, but ultimately withdrew her candidacy.
Tyler Clack, Richard Irby and Joe Martin — all of Jefferson and all Republicans — will face off for the BOE Post 5 seat, vacated by Don Clerici who is running for State Representative District 31.
Incumbent BOE Post 3 representative Beau Hollett (R), was the lone qualifier for that seat.
STATE AND FEDERAL RACES
Qualifying was also held last week for a number of state and federal races. Here's who has qualified in Jackson County's districts:
State House 31
• Don Clerici (R), of Jefferson
• Emory Dunahoo Jr. (R), incumbent, of Gillsville
This seat is currently held by Rep. Tommy Benton, who is not seeking re-election. Dunahoo was moved to District 31 during the redistricting process.
State House 32
• Chris Erwin (R), of Homer. Erwin is the incumbent representative for House District 28 and was moved to District 32 as part of redistricting.
State House 120
• Houston Gaines (R), incumbent, of Athens
• Mokah Jasmine Johnson (D), of Athens
State House 119
• Danny Rampey (R) of Statham
• Marcus Ray (R), no address listed
State Senate 47
• Charlie Chase (R), of Winder
• Frank Ginn (R), incumbent, of Danielsville
• Ross Harvin (R), of Commerce
• Conolus Scott Jr. (D), of Danielsville
State Senate 50
• Bo Hatchett (R), incumbent, of Clarksville
• Paulette Williams (D) of Clayton
U.S. Rep. District 10
• Timothy Barr (R) of Watkinsville
• Paul Broun (R) of Athens
• Michael Collins (R) of Jackson
• David Curry (R) of Monticello
• Vernon Jones (R) of Watkinsville
• Marc McMain (R), no address listed
• Alan Sims (R), no address listed
• Mitchell Swan (R) of Good Hope
• Jessica Allison Fore (D), no address listed
• Tabitha Johnson-Green (D), of Sandersville
• Phyllis Hatcher (D), no address listed
• Femi Oduwole (D), no address listed
• Paul Walton (D), of Hull
FIRE ADVISORY BOARDS
The following qualified and are running unopposed for various fire advisory board seats across the county (all seats are non-partisan):
•Arcade: Travis Bennett (I), Post 3; Frank Clark (I), Post 4; and David Pinkston (I), Post 5
•East Jackson: Ronnie Ray (I), Post 1; Waymon Ivester (I), Post 3; and Tommy Fields (I), Post 5
•Harrisburg: Larry J. Barrett (I), Post 1; Levi Patterson, Post 2; and Dugar Strickland (I), Post 3
•Jackson Trail: Richard Terrell (I), Post 4; Kevin Vermillion (I), Post 5; Steve Cain (I), Post 6; and David Coholich (I), Post 7
•Maysville: Paul Lunsford, Post 1; Mark Love (I), Post 2; and Terry Byers, Post 5
•Nicholson: Dennis M. Brock (I), Post 1; and Brad Ivey (I), Post 2
•North Jackson: Bobby Lewallen (I), Post 1; Rick Elliott, Post 2; Jimmy Pethel (I), Post 3; and Greg Carlyle, Post 4
•Plainview: Chris Hensley (I), Post 1
•South Jackson: Tommy Kesler (I), Post 2
•West Jackson: Harry Bryan (I), Post 1; and Tony Harris (I), Post 2
Fire board seats will be on the November ballot.
