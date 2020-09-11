Qualifying for for a special election to fill the Mayor's seat and District 1 city council seat in Jefferson will open Sept. 15.
Qualifying will run for three days and close at the end of the day Sept. 17.
A special election will be held Nov. 3 for the positions with early voting starting in October.
District 1 council member Jon Howell has announced that he will run for mayor.
Cody Cain has announced that he will run to fill Howell's council seat.
