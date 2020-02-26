Qualifying for 14 major local county elections and a slew of small district fire board elections opens March 2 (Monday.)
Qualifying will be held at the Gordon Street Center located at 441 Gordon Street in Jefferson, March 2 - March 6. Hours are Monday-Thursday from 8:30AM-4:30PM and Friday 8:30AM-12 noon.
Several candidates have announced they plan to qualify for election (see other stories.)
Jackson County will go to the polls at least three times in 2020:
• March 24 (early voting March 2-20) for the presidential preference primary. The focus of this balloting will be the selection of Democrat and Republican candidates for president. In addition, Hoschton will fill its seat for mayor and voters across the county will also determine the fate of a proposal to allow some older citizens to have more of a tax break from school property taxes.
• May 19 (early voting April 27-May 15) for local county office elections.
Those positions with qualifying fees are:
--Sheriff $2,270
--Probate Judge $1,894
--State Court Judge $3,422
--Clerk of Court $1,894
--Tax Commissioner $1,894
--Coroner $283
--Magistrate Judge $1,894
--Solicitor $3,148
--Surveyor $0
--BOC chairman $450
--BOC District 1 $300
--BOC District 2 $300
--County BOE District 1 $36
-- County BOE District 4 $36
In addition, there are 26 posts to be filled on the county's 10 fire district boards and the Hoschton mayor's position.
• Nov. 3 (early voting Oct. 12-30) for the national and local General Election. Voting for president will top the ballot. Any local race that has both Democrat and Republican candidates will also be on the November ballot.
