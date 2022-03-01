Qualifying opens Monday for a handful of local county elections and fire advisory board seats.
Qualifying will be held at the county elections office at 441 Gordon St., Jefferson, on Monday, March 7, through Thursday, March 10, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Friday, March 11, from 9 a.m. to noon.
The following county-level seats will be on the May 24 General Primary and Non-Partisan Election ballot:
•Jackson County Board of Commissioners District 3, currently held by Ralph Richardson Jr., who is not seeking re-election
•Jackson County Board of Commissioners District 4, currently held by Marty Seagraves
•Jackson County Board of Commissioners District 5, a newly-created district
•Jackson County Board of Education Post 2, currently held by Carol Anglin
•Jackson County Board of Education Post 3, currently held by Beau Hollett
•Jackson County Board of Education Post 5, currently held by Don Clerici, who is not seeking re-election
The qualifying fee for the three board of commissioners seats is $300. The qualifying fee for the three board of education seats is $36.
FIRE BOARDS
The following Fire Advisory Boards will also qualify during this qualifying period, but the Fire Advisory Board will not be on the ballot until the November 8 election per their resolution. There is no qualifying fee for the Fire Advisory Board. You will need to bring your ID with you. Make sure your voter registration is up-to-date by visiting www.mvp.sos.ga.gov prior to qualifying for the 2022 Election Cycle.
- Arcade Fire Advisory Board Post 3, 4, 5
- East Jackson Fire Advisory Board Post 1, 3, 5
- Harrisburg Fire Advisory Board Post 1, 2, 3, 4, 5
- West Jackson Fire Advisory Board Post 1, 2
- Plainview Fire Advisory Board Post 1
- Maysville Fire Advisory Board Post 1, 2, 4, 5
- Jackson Trail Fire Advisory Board Post 4, 5, 6, 7
- Nicholson Fire Advisory Board Post 1, 2, 3
- North Jackson Fire Advisory Board Post 1, 2, 3, 4
- South Jackson Fire Advisory Board Post 1, 2
PARTY, NON-PARTISAN LOCATIONS
To qualify with the Republican Party, see T. J. Dearman at JC Park & Rec Training Room located at 441 Gordon Street in Jefferson.
Those wishing to qualify with the Democratic Party or as Non-Partisan may do so at the Elections and Voter Registration Office, 441 Gordon Street in Jefferson.
MAY 24 ELECTION
General Primary and Non-Partisan Election is set for May 24. Early voting will open on May 2.
Absentee by mail ballots are available upon request beginning March 7. The request form can be mailed, faxed 706-367-1193 or emailed jelogan@jacksoncountygov.com.
You can find the request form at https://sos.ga.gov/sites/default/files/forms/Absentee_Ballot_Application_%282021%292.pdf
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.