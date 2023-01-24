Jefferson has announced the qualifying dates, times and fees for the Nov. 7 General Municipal Election.
The city council approved the details at its Jan. 23 meeting.
Updated: January 24, 2023 @ 4:05 pm
Offices up for election include: councilmember District 1 (currently held by Steve Kinney), councilmember District 3 (currently held by Cody Cain) and councilmember District 5 (currently held by Clint Roberts). Jefferson Board of Education seats on the ballot include: District 1 (held by Angela D’Zamko), District 3 (held by Willie Hughey) and District 5 (held by Guy Dean Benson).
The qualifying fee for councilperson will be $75 and the qualifying fee for school board will be $36.
Qualifying will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 21, 2023, and will end at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 23, 2023. Qualifying will be held at Jefferson’s city hall located at 147 Athens St.
