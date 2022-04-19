Plans to expand a rock quarry on Valentine Industrial Pkwy. in Jefferson got approval April 18 despite strong opposition from residents living near the project.
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners voted 3-2 to approve a rezoning and special use permit for Vulcan Materials to move forward with a 200-acre expansion of an existing quarry along I-85 and Valentine Industrial Pkwy. Commissioners Chas Hardy and Marty Seagraves voted against the rezoning.
The project faced strong public opposition at a prior meeting of the Jackson County Planning Commission, which voted to recommend denial of the project. County planning staff had recommended approval and pointed out the project fell within the county's comprehensive plan for that area.
Many of the same residents who spoke a the JCPC meeting also spoke at the BOC meeting to oppose the quarry's expansion. Most were residents of The Heritage subdivision located across I-85 about a mile from the quarry site.
Many of those who spoke asked the BOC to put the brakes on industrial development in the county, citing increasing traffic problems in industrial areas and at interchanges along I-85. Residents of The Heritage said that a recent clearcutting of trees for an Ace Hardware warehouse along I-85 had taken away a natural buffer for the highway noise. They said noise from the quarry would also affect their neighborhood and the surrounding area.
But Vulcan representatives said the current quarry is still operating and the expansion would not substantially increase noise in the area. Blasting of rock would only happen twice a month, they said. Vulcan spokesmen also said the quarry would be a less intensive use of the property than its current industrial zoning which would allow for large warehouse developments.
Another rock quarry operates south of I-85 in Jefferson behind McDonalds on New Salem Church Rd.
PETTIJOHN ROAD PROJECT SHOT DOWN
While the BOC approved the quarry project, it voted 3-1 to deny a rezoning of 151 acres on Pettijohn Rd., Pendergrass, for industrial warehouses. The BOC's vote to deny the rezoning came despite its vote last fall to approve a map amendment for the project. Typically, if the BOC approves a map amendment it routinely approves a following rezoning.
A number of citizens also spoke against that project, saying the county needed to stop warehouse developments.
"Nobody wants anymore warehouses; everybody's tired of it," said Seth Odum of Jefferson.
Most of those who spoke in opposition to the Pettijohn Rd. project were the same people who spoke against the quarry expansion.
OTHER REZONING ACTION
In other rezoning action, the BOC:
• approved a special use for Crow's Lake for a campground.
• approved the withdrawal of a proposal change the county's land use map for a warehouse on Hwy. 129 north of Jefferson. The controversial project would have affected a historic farm in the community and faced a lot of opposition at a recent JCPC meeting.
