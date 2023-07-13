Tommy Rainey has announced his intention to run for Jackson County Sheriff.
Rainey is a retired firefighter of 25 years at the Plainview Fire Department. He ran a food bank in the Commerce, Maysville and Jefferson area for 10 years until COVID shut it down. According to Rainey’s announcement, he spent 40 years as a construction superintendent building schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.