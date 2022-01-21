A regular blood donor for the American Red Cross, Diana Powell first started donating blood at age 19 when she came to America from England, 40 years ago. Powell, who now lives in Jefferson, has a giving nature and knew she wanted to give back to her new community but didn’t have more than 20 dollars in her “back pocket” at the time. So Instead of giving money, she decided to give a piece of herself by rolling up her sleeve to help others.
Today, Powell is a 100-pint blood donor, an accolade she reached over the holidays. Her blood donations over the past four decades have potentially saved hundreds of lives that were in dire need of a blood transfusion.
“I’m proud of so many things that I’ve been able to accomplish in my life, but honestly, reaching this milestone is among the top things I’m most proud of,” she said.
Powell recalls that she felt really good about donating blood from the start and understands the importance of her regular contributions over the years.
“The Nutter Butters you get after each donation were an added bonus,” she said, laughing.
“I once had two friends land in intensive care due to a hate crime … One of them needed 65 pints of blood during their stay,” Powell shared. “That alone could have a serious impact on a blood bank.”
In fact, every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs a blood transfusion. A single car accident victim may require as many as 100 pints of blood. Unfortunately, blood products cannot be manufactured or stockpiled; blood donations only come from the generosity of blood donors.
Knowing the impacts blood donations can make, Powell encourages others to get out and donate, too.
“It’s a fantastic way to make a contribution," she said. “There’s nothing that makes you feel better than giving.”
For her 100th pint donation, this advocate turned to social media to promote the milestone and encouraged others in her neighborhood to sign up to give, too. Powell was able to get a dozen people — including half of whom had never given before — to join her and celebrate her much-anticipated milestone. Following her donation, her friends and family held a small gathering to celebrate the accomplishment.
As she looks past this milestone and on to another, Diana has done the math already and hopes to hit her second 100th-pint donation by the time she turns 76 years old. A whole lot of people are cheering her on.
Currently, the Red Cross is experiencing the worst blood shortage in over a decade. Like Diana, the American Red Cross encourages anyone who can give to roll up a sleeve and help others in need. Visit RedCrossBlood.org to schedule an appointment today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.