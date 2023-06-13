The following incidents were recently reported by the Arcade Police Department:
• agency assist on Hwy. 129 where officers assisted the Arcade Fire Department after a grass fire.
The following incidents were recently reported by the Arcade Police Department:
• verbal dispute on B. Whitfield Rd. where a man and woman argued about disciplining a child.
• agency assist on Lakeridge Ct. where a vehicle window was damaged.
• suspicious activity on Athens Hwy. where officers escorted a man who had been stranded.
• theft by taking on Rock Forge Rd. where a woman said solar lights were taken.
• theft by taking-motor vehicle on Athens Hwy. where someone reported a truck was taken.
• suspicious activity on Rock Forge Rd. where a man and woman had a verbal argument.
• criminal trespass on Hwy. 82 where a store employee reported people were taking items from a dumpster.
• damage to property on Athens Hwy. where a tractor-trailer knocked down a cable.
• agency assist on Hwy. 129 where officers were called for a possible road rage incident.
• animal control on Birch Ct. where a man reported aggressive dogs were harassing his chickens.
• suspicious incident on Hightower Trail where someone reported a gunshot. A man said he had shot at a snake.
• suspicious incident on Athens Hwy. where someone wanted officers to make sure a gun they had wasn't stolen.
• open container violation on Athens Hwy. where someone reported an intoxicated man on the sidewalk. Another man came to retrieve him.
• damage to property on Hwy. 82 where a stop sign was damaged.
• agency assist on Winder Hwy. where officers were called for a suspicious person in a parking lot.
• agency assist on MLK Dr. where officers assisted with a traffic stop.
• agency assist on Carruth Rd. where an elderly man was taken to the hospital after falling.
• verbal dispute on Athens Hwy. where roommates had a dispute.
• agency assist on Stan Evans Dr. where officers administered a breath test on someone who'd been arrested for driving under the influence.
