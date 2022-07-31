A record number of students returned to the hallways across Jackson County for the 2022-23 school year.
All three school systems — Commerce City, Jefferson City and Jackson County — returned to school on Friday, July 29.
Updated: August 3, 2022 @ 2:58 pm
Over 16,000 students were enrolled across the county on the first day of school.
Details for each system include:
Commerce had an enrollment of 1,803 students on the first day of the 2022-23 school year. That's up from last year, when enrollment totaled 1,782 on the first day of school.
Details for each school include:
The Jackson County School System hit a major milestone, surpassing 10,000 students on the first day of school. The district enrolled 10,003 on the first day of the 2022-23 school year, up from 9,170 last year.
Details from each school include:
The Jefferson City School System surpassed 4,000 students on its first day of school. The district had 4,198 students enrolled on the first day, up from 3,925 last year.
Details from each school include:
