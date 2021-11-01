The Grateful Few Recovery Riding Club will present local first responders with a donation of Narcan, a life-saving substance used in overdose emergencies. The group will present the donation to several area first responders on Nov. 6 from 2-3 p.m. at the Talmo Fire Department.
The Grateful Few Recovery Riding Club held a benefit ride on Sept. 11, with over 100 bikes and 150 riders and passengers, raising money for the donation.
"Because it was a Sept. 11 memorial ride, our goal was to help area first responders and due to our connection with the recovery community we chose to use the proceeds to provide these first responders with life saving Narcan," said Jennifer Langston, executive director of ReBOOT Jackson. "Many of these entities have reached out and informed us that because of the current epidemic of overdoses they see due to the flood of fentanyl, that they are going through their monthly allotments sometimes as early as a week after receiving them."
Funds from the ride, along with private donations, will supply Dawson, Lumpkin, Jackson, White and Stephens counties' first responders with Narcan. The donation includes over 170 boxes, 346 doses of Narcan, valued around $13,000.
The Talmo Fire Department is located at 535 Main St., Talmo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.