Commerce leaders are set to vote later this month on their priorities for future SPLOST projects.
Talks began in the county earlier this year on a renewal of the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax. The current SPLOST 6 expires in 2023; a referendum to continue the sales tax through SPLOST 7 could potentially be on the November ballot. SPLOST is a 1-cent sales tax used by municipalities to help fund capital projects.
County-wide, SPLOST 7 revenues are estimated to total $126 million over six years. Commerce is expected to receive $10.7 million.
County and city leaders are in the process setting the categories they would spend SPLOST 7 revenues on. In Commerce, staff is recommending using SPLOST to fund three categories equally: Recreation, roads/bridges and water/sewer. If divided evenly, each of the three would receive an estimated $3.57 million.
At the June 6 Commerce City Council work session, staff members listed a number of projects the funding could be used for in those categories, some of which include:
- Recreation: Development of the master plan being created to upgrade the city's recreation facilities. Some potential projects include gym space, field development or renovation and park improvements, according to the staff report.
- Roads/bridges: Paving, parking and equipment.
- Water/sewer: Capital needs including plant facilities, equipment and line expansions.
Mayor Clark Hill told the council that current SPLOST funds are split between five categories: Historic buildings; public safety; recreation; roads/bridges; and water/sewer. He noted the bulk of SPLOST revenues has gone to roads/bridges and water/sewer over the years. The SPLOST 7 proposal would reserve a larger portion for recreation as the city gears up to make some major improvements to its recreation facilities.
The council is slated to vote on the three categories at its June 20 meeting.
OTHER BUSINESS
Other items up for a vote at the Commerce City Council’s June 20 meeting include:
- its FY2022-23 budget. A public hearing was held June 6 with no one from the public commenting.
•an annexation and rezoning request of 11.36 acres at 1858 Yarbrough Ridgeway Rd. Commerce Development is requesting an M-2 zoning for the parcel, which would become part of the larger Dakota Commerce project.
•an annexation and rezoning request for Frank Jones on 1.74 acres at 679 Waterworks Rd. Jones is requesting an R-1 zoning for an existing residence.
•a variance request to reduce front setbacks from 25-feet to 15-feet at 2371 Remington Dr. Adams Homes is requesting the variance for an .28-acre undeveloped residential lot which has a steep embankment on the back side of the property. Several council members voiced concerns with the grading and potential runoff issues on the property. The parcel is part of the Northwood subdivision, where the city has previously learned of problems with runoff and drainage issues.
•a variance request from Michael Gray to allow an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) on the side yard of property located on .51 acres at 117 Williford St. Gray is also requesting to allow an additional 56 square feet for the unit.
•a variance request from James Davis for 0 and 77 Westwood Dr. to allow an accessory structure (garage/storage) on a standalone lot. The Commerce Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval with a condition that the two lots be combined.
•an ordinance change that would allow internally-lit signs. The proposed ordinance outlines a number of details — from brightness to maintenance — and would be implemented city-wide (except for the central business district).
•a resolution to change the speed limit on Mt. Olive Rd. From 45-miles-per-hour to 35-mph. The Georgia Department of Transportation requires the resolution before radar can be run on the road.
•an annual memorandum of understanding agreement with Main Street Department of Community Affairs to establish the duties of the city’s Main Street program.
•reappointing Linda Potts to the Commerce Housing Authority. The council will also need to appoint a council member to the authority (retired council member Archie Chaney previously served on the authority).
•street closures for the city’s annual music and fireworks, set for July 1. Little, Oak and Pine streets will be closed from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. on that day.
•street closures for the Tigers on the Town pep rally, set for Aug. 25 from 7-8 p.m. Little, Oak and Pine streets will be closed beginning at 6 p.m.
