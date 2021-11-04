Commerce residents may soon see some changes in recycling pickup.
At its Nov. 1 meeting, the Commerce City Council discussed bids for solid-waste and recycling collections. The discussion comes after WastePro, the city’s garbage disposal contractor, asked for a hike in pickup fees.
Earlier this year, WastePro asked for a $7.63 increase in garbage/recycling pickup fees, which would have brought the total cost to $23.34 per residential customer ($18.84 to Waste Pro and the remainder for the city’s brush truck, annual cleanup, etc.). That increase didn’t sit well with some council members and the city sent out a request for proposals for the garbage pickup service.
The city received three bids, with WastePro coming in as the lowest bidder. But the bid wasn’t as high as what the company had previously asked.
“So that’s a good thing, but under any scenario (even with WastePro), the prices still do have an increase over what they are today,” said City Manager James Wascher. “That was really to be expected.”
WastePro quoted $10.26 for a single-can trash pickup and $5.21 for recycling pickup.
Recycling still remains an issue in the city, however, as a large percentage of the loads are contaminated with non-recyclables.
Many residents have been using recycling bins as an overflow trash can, causing a large percentage of rejected, contaminated loads that cost Waste Pro and ultimately wind up in the landfill. A WastePro representative previously told the council that the company picks up 4 tons in the city that are accepted at the recycling center each week and estimated that 13 tons are rejected due to contamination levels.
The council is leaning toward getting rid of recycling pickup, opting instead for regular recycling center events. The recycling events would be manned by WastePro employees and would likely help with contamination levels. Wascher proposed starting out with two recycling days a month, which would cost the city $100 an hour plus $96 per ton of recyclable material.
Additionally, all of the providers who bid said they will not pick up items that are placed outside of the garbage bins. That could mean that residents who have previously used their recycling bins for garbage will need to pay for an additional trash bin. That would cost those residents an additional $8.27.
The council could vote Nov. 15 to allow Wascher to pursue contract negotiations with WastePro.
DOG PARK UPDATE
Also at its Nov. 1 meeting, the council got an update on the Downtown Development Authority’s plans for a future dog park.
DDA member Dylan Wilbanks said the group has been discussing a dog park for a couple of years, and has narrowed in on a section of Willoughby Park as a potential site.
Wilbanks noted the property is well-shaded and that a dog park could bring more traffic to the park.
“Willoughby is a little bit underused,” said Wilbanks. “It could stand to have a little bit more traffic and a little bit more use.”
The proposed site includes the grassy area that sits directly off Clayton St. and slopes down to an intersecting road in the park.
Wilbanks said he’s been looking at similar parks in the Athens area, getting ideas for designs and park rules. He doesn’t think the park will require a city ordinance change.
Costs for one option of fencing (vinyl-coated chain link) are estimated at $17,000. The city could also include some seating and a receptacle.
The council also discussed the restrooms at the park, which Wascher said need repairs regardless.
No action was taken at the Nov. 1 meeting regarding the park.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council is set to vote on the following at its Nov. 15 meeting:
•an annexation and rezoning request from Rooker Properties, LLC, for 22.53 acres at 1532 Ridgeway Church Rd. Rooker is seeking an M-2 zoning and plans a 300,000 square foot speculative warehouse on 35 acres at the site (a portion of the property is already in the City of Commerce and appropriately zoned).
•a bond release for Ashbury 23, LLC, for Highland Estates. Ashbury 23 has sold the property and the new owners have submitted bonding paperwork to the city.
•budget amendments for the State Street parking lot project, estimated to total $620,000. The city plans to fund the project mostly with reserves.
•appointment of a new member to the recreation advisory board. There are two candidates for the seat: Rob Brown and Alicia Vargas.
•a change to the Commerce Civic Center policy on security, increasing officer pay from $35 to $50 an hour and changing the ratio of officers-to-guests (from one officer per 100 guests to one officer per 500 guests). Like many cities, Commerce utilizes off-duty police officers as security for events where alcohol is served. Police Chief Ken Harmon was amenable to the changes and said the previous ratio of one officer per 100 people was excessive. “It would be better to just pay one officer well to just take care of everything,” said Harmon. The officer could also call for back-up if needed.
•street closures for the Hometown Holiday event, scheduled Dec. 4-5. Proposed road closures include: Dec. 4, from 4-10 p.m., Little, Oak and Pine streets; and Dec. 5 at 3 p.m., Lakeview, Washington and Elm streets.
•a CHIP grant extension.
