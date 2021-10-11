The American Red Cross plans the following upcoming blood drives:
•Jefferson — Oct. 25 from 2-6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Jefferson, located at 246 Washington St.
•Braselton — Oct. 27 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton, located at 1400 River Place
EMERGENCY BLOOD AND PLATELET SHORTAGE
The American Red Cross continues to experience an emergency blood and platelet shortage that has caused the blood supply to drop to the lowest post-summer level in at least six years.
With less than a day’s supply of certain blood types in recent weeks, the Red Cross asks donors of all blood types – especially type O − to make an appointment to give blood or platelets as soon as possible. Appointments can be made by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Fall is typically a time when the blood supply rebounds from summer blood shortages, but a surge in COVID-19 cases across the U.S. due to the delta variant has contributed to the lowest donor turnout of the year, according to a Red Cross news release. To shore up inventory, the Red Cross must collect 10,000 additional blood products each week this month to meet hospital and patient needs.
All those who come to donate in October will receive a link by email to claim a free Zaxby’s Signature Sandwich reward or get a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice. Plus, all those who come to give Oct. 11-31 will receive a bonus $5 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice (restrictions apply).
