Red Cross needs a few volunteers from your area to provide immediate assistance. The Red Cross responds to an emergency every 8 minutes and our vital work is only possible working closely with local counties.
Volunteer FFs, CERT, local citizen groups, churches all have a desire to support their community.
You can help your neighbors in need access Red Cross resources after a fire or disaster that displaces them from home with immediate assistance and connecting to long term recovery services.
Give us the opportunity to come to your community and share how local volunteers can help.
To learn more,visit redcross.org or contact Mike Riemann,Disaster Program Manager Northeast Georgia at 678-725-6526,
