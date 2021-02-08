The American Red Cross plans the following upcoming blood drives in the area:
- Pendergrass — Feb. 12 from 2-7 p.m. at Center Grove Baptist Church, 5154 Pond Fork Church Rd.
- Hoschton — Feb. 15 from 1-6 p.m. at Celebration Church, 5560 Thompson Mill Rd.
- Nicholson — Feb. 18 from 1-6 p.m. at Nicholson Community Center, 175 Lakeview Dr.
- Jefferson — Feb. 22 from 2-7 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 246 Washington St.
- Hoschton — Feb. 23 from 2-7 p.m. at The Meeting House, 5615 Grand Reunion Dr.
- Pendergrass — Feb. 24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bed Bath & Beyond Processing Center, 860 John B. Brooks Rd.
Blood donation appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Those who come to give this February will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Amazon. (Restrictions apply. Additional information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.)
