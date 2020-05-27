The American Red Cross plans the following upcoming blood drives in the area:
Commerce — June 9 from 1-6 p.m. at Tanger Outlet Center, Commerce, 800 Steven B. Tanger Blvd.
•Hoschton — June 10 from 2-7 p.m. at The Meeting House, 5615 Grand Reunion Dr.
•Hoschton — June 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Celebration Church, 5560 Thompson Mill Rd.
•Jefferson — June 15 from 2-7 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Jefferson, 246 Washington St.
•Commerce — June 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, 1435 Hoods Mill Rd. This blood drive is done in memory of Drew Crouch.
