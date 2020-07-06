The American Red Cross plans the following upcoming blood drives:
•Commerce — July 14 from 12-6 p.m. at the civic center, located at 110 State St., Commerce.
•Jefferson — July 27 from 2-7 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Jefferson, located at 246 Washington St., Jefferson.
•Jefferson — July 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fire Training Center, located at 100 Fowler Dr., Jefferson.
