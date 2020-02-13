The American Red Blood Cross plans the following upcoming blood drives:
•Jefferson — Feb. 24 from 2-7 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Jefferson, 246 Washington St., Jefferson.
•Commerce — Feb. 27 from 12:30-5:30 p.m. at East Jackson Elementary School, 1531 Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce.
•Jefferson — March 6 from 1-6 p.m. at Traditions of Braselton, 1665 Traditions Way, Jefferson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.