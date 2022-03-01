The American Red Cross plans the following upcoming blood drives:
- March 15 from 12-5 p.m. — Commerce Civic Center, 110 State St., Commerce
- March 14 from 1-6 p.m. — American Legion Post 56, 309 Lee St., Jefferson
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
The American Red Cross plans the following upcoming blood drives:
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.