The University System of Georgia is holding the line on tuition despite a $66 million budget cut the General Assembly imposed in March.

The system’s Board of Regents voted unanimously Tuesday in favor of a $3.18 billion fiscal 2024 operating budget with no increase in tuition for the sixth time in the last eight years at 25 of the system’s 26 institutions.

