Many state regional commissions, including the Northeast Regional Commission, saw decreases in the unemployment rate for the month of December, according to an update from Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson.
“Georgia’s highly-skilled workforce and business-friendly environment continues to drive positive economic growth across all corners of the state,” said Commissioner Bruce Thompson. “With the unemployment rate trending lower than the national average, we are well-positioned to help businesses remain competitive and find top-tier talent.”
Details from the Northeast Regional Commission include:
- Unemployment rate was down one-tenth to 2.4% over-the-month, the rate was 2.6% one year ago.
- The labor force was down 916 over-the-month and up 4,380 over-the-year, to 327,761.
- The number of employed was down 572 over-the-month and up 4,676 over-the-year, to 319,794.
- Initial claims were up 60 (7%) over-the-month and up 125 (15%) over-the-year, to 938.
The Northeast Georgia Regional Commission includes: Barrow, Clarke, Elbert, Greene, Jackson, Jasper, Madison, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Oglethorpe and Walton counties.
