All regional commissions in the state recorded a decrease in unemployment rates in October, according to an update from Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler.
"We are seeing job numbers continue to rise across the state as Georgians secure employment,” said Commissioner Butler. “Unemployment rates also dropped in all of our regional commissions in November as we entered the holiday employment period.”
Highlights from the Northeast Regional Commission include:
- The November preliminary unemployment rate was down three-tenths to 2.5% over-the-month, the rate was 2.5% one year ago.
- The labor force was down 271 over-the-month and up 5,411 over-the-year, to 327,950.
- The number of employed was up 604 over-the-month and up 5,198 over-the-year, to 319,645.
- Initial claims were up 152 (21%) over-the-month and up 160 (22%) over-the-year, to 878.
- Initial claims were up over-the-month in administrative and support services and construction, and up over-the-year in construction and administrative and support services.
- There were 6,084 jobs posted on Employ Georgia.
The Northeast Regional Commission includes Barrow, Clarke, Elbert, Greene, Jackson, Jasper, Madison, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Oglethorpe and Walton counties.
