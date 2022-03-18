Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler recently announced that all 12 regional commissions in the state recorded increases in unemployment rates. Despite this, all Regional Commissions saw the January labor force numbers rise.
"Even though we continue to see Georgia's workforce be successfully employed in record-breaking numbers, there is still much more work to do as we continue to see hundreds of thousands of jobs needed to be filled," said Commissioner Mark Butler.
Employment was up in the Atlanta, Central Savannah River, Heart of Georgia, Northeast Georgia, Southern Georgia, Southwest Georgia and Three Rivers Regional Commissions.
In the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission:
- The January preliminary unemployment rate was up three-tenths to 2.9% over-the-month. The rate was 4.2% one year ago.
- The labor force was up 1,945 over-the-month and up 10,687 over-the-year, to 325,326.
- The number of employed was up 720 over-the-month and up 14,479 over-the-year, to 315,838.
- Initial claims were up 374 (46%) over-the-month and down 5,075 (-81%) over-the-year, to 1,187.
- Initial claims were up over-the-month in manufacturing and construction, and down over the year in healthcare and social assistance and manufacturing.
- There were 6,986 jobs posted on Employ Georgia.
The Northeast Georgia district includes: Barrow, Clarke, Elbert, Greene, Jackson, Jasper, Madison, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Oglethorpe and Walton counties.
