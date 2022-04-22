In his March update, Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler reported that all regional commissions — with exceptions to the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission and the River Valley Regional Commission — recorded unchanged unemployment rates in March.
“Across Georgia, we continue to see increases in the labor force, the number of employed, and the number of jobs,” said Commissioner Mark Butler. “With Georgia having the lowest unemployment rate of the top ten most populated states, we are pleased to see Georgians enter the workforce filling the many open positions available in all of our regions and counties.”
All regional commissions saw a rise in the labor force with exception to the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission.
Employment was up throughout all the regional commissions with exception to the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission and the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission.
The number of initial claims decreased in all Regional Commissions except the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission.
Details from the Northeast Regional Commission, which includes Jackson County, includes:
- The March preliminary unemployment rate was up one-tenth to 3% over-the-month. The rate was 3.7 percent one year ago.
- The labor force was up 10 over-the-month and up 11,374 over-the-year to 327,192.
- The number of employed was down 183 over-the-month and up 13,169 over-the-year, to 317,446.
- Initial claims were down 148 (-15%) over-the-month and down 5,769 (-87%) over-the-year, to 868.
- Initial claims were down over-the-month in manufacturing and trade, and down over-the-year in accommodation and food services and trade.
- There were 8,747 jobs posted on Employ Georgia.
