The newly-relocated Dollar General on Hwy. 59 at Hwy. 441 in Commerce is now open.
In addition to the national and private branded products customers that Dollar General carries, the new Commerce location includes the company's new home décor and an expanded party preparation selection. The new store also features an assortment of fresh fruits and vegetables including lettuce, tomatoes, onions, apples, strawberries, potatoes, sweet potatoes, lemons, limes, salad mixes and more. The produce set offers the top 20 items typically sold in traditional grocery stores and covers approximately 80% of produce categories most grocery stores carry.
Normal hours of operation may be found through the Dollar General app.
