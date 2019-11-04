A little less than 1,000 people cast their ballots during early voting across Jackson County.
Early voting has closed for the various municipal elections on the Nov. 5 ballot. There were 929 ballots cast for in-person voting, with 35 by mail, according to Jackson County Elections & Voter Registration Director Jennifer Logan.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5, and polls will be open across the county from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Read about polling locations and see who's on the ballot here.
