State Representative Tommy Benton (R-Jefferson) will not seek reelection next year. Benton has represented most of Jackson County in the Georgia House of Representatives for nearly two decades.
Speaking on his decision not to seek reelection, Benton said he “felt like it was time.”
“I’ve been at it 18 years,” he added.
Benton looks forward to traveling more with his wife during his retirement.
“My wife and I want to do some traveling,” he said. “It’s hard to do. I’ve only been on three vacations since I’ve been a representative.”
Those times he did travel, he still had to work on vacations to answer phone calls and emails.
“But that’s part of the job and I never did complain about having to answer emails or return phone calls, because that was what I was supposed to do,” he said.
Benton said he’s honored to have served Jackson County (and previously parts of Barrow and Hall counties).
“It was an honor to represent them,” he said. “…I appreciate so much their support over these years.”
Benton came under fire during his tenure as State Representative regarding comments about the KKK. More recently, he was stripped of his chairmanship seat on the House Retirement Committee following comments he made about the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis.
But Benton remained largely popular in Jackson County, defeating multiple opponents over the span of the past few election cycles.
Benton said he’s proud of the work he helped accomplish for constituents over the past 18 years.
“I don’t know of anybody in 18 years that either called me or wrote me and asked for help that we didn’t get their situation resolved one way or another,” he recalled. “Now, it might not have been resolved like they wanted it, but it was resolved.”
He’s also proud of several bills he played a role in, including the Historical Document’s Bill; the kindred care law, which increases state payments to family members who have taken on the role of parents when caring for children; and a bill that gives tenured teachers the right to appeal a negative assessment. He’s also particularly proud of legislation that created an Alzheimer’s registry across that state, as well as a law that requires a bitter-tasting chemical to be added to antifreeze so animals wouldn’t be as likely to consume it.
“I was talking to a vet…he said since you got that bill passed, we haven’t had a single dog poisoning brought into the vet,” Benton recalled.
Benton said he’s also pleased at the local legislation that’s been brought up over the years. And he still has some things he’d like to see get accomplished. Specifically, he wants local mayors to have to vote on issues in their municipalities instead of acting as a tie-breaker.
“It lets the people that have voted them in know where they stand on an issue,” said Benton.
He also wants the person who represents a district on a city/town council to have to make a motion to approve or deny a development request.
Benton is also still looking at the City of Pendergrass. Earlier this year, Benton introduced a bill to abolish the town. That bill didn’t go through, but Benton introduced a second bill that changed the way the city is governed by adding two more city council members. It also added a lengthy code of ethics to the city’s charter that limits what public officials can do business-wise with the city.
Benton also cited a number of things he’s passionate about politically, including public education, Second Amendment rights, a pro-life stance and “heritage issues.” He said that whoever takes his place will need to have a strong stance on those issues.
“All of those things are important to me,” he said. “…Whoever comes in and takes my place will need to be strong on those issues because the people of the district have said ‘these are important to us.'”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.