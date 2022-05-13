Congressman Andrew Clyde (GA-09) recently laid a wreath in honor of fallen Jackson County Deputy Lena Marshall.
In honor of National Police Week, Rep. Clyde (GA-09) attended House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) second annual “Back the Blue Bike Tour,” which stopped at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial. Rep. Clyde laid the wreath at the memorial.
The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. now bears Deputy Marshall’s name (location: 49-W-33).
“Deputy Lena Marshall made the ultimate sacrifice while serving to keep my home county and community safe,” said Clyde. “No amount of words can adequately describe Northeast Georgians’ gratitude for Deputy Marshall’s dedication, service, and bravery; the Ninth will always remember her selfless sacrifice. May God bless Deputy Marshall’s family and fellow Jackson County officers, and may God bless all of our heroes in blue who put their lives on the line each and every day to keep us safe.”
Deputy Marshall was shot and killed during a domestic call in West Jackson in November.
