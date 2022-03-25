Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies Coalition of Georgia recently honored Rep. Houston Gaines with the 2022 Charlotte Wilen Advocate of the Year Award at its Legislative Briefing event. Rep. Gaines is one of five lawmakers that were acknowledged for their work and efforts to make a positive impact and improve maternal and child health through policy change in the 2021 legislative session.
Rep. Gaines carried HB146, which provides three weeks of paid parental leave for teachers and eligible state employees following the birth, adoption or foster placement of a child. He also supported families with the passage of HB 231, which expands the applicability of protective orders for victims of stalking to include people with whom they have had a current or past pregnancy or relationship.
Rep. Gaines represents the 117th House District, which includes portions of Barrow, Clarke, Jackson and Oconee counties.
