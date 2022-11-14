The House Republican Caucus met on Nov. 14 and elected its key leaders for the 2023-2024 legislative term. State Rep. Houston Gaines (R-Athens) has been selected as house majority caucus vice-chairman.
Representative Houston Gaines currently represents the citizens of District 117, which includes portions of Barrow, Clarke, Jackson and Oconee counties. He was elected to the House of Representatives in 2018 and currently serves as vice chairman of the House Majority Caucus. He also serves as chairman of the legislative and congressional reapportionment committee, vice chairman of the appropriations subcommittee on higher education and secretary of the health and human services committee. He also serves on the special committee on election integrity and the code revision, insurance, juvenile justice and ways and means committees.
