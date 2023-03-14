State Representative Holt Persinger (R-Winder) was sworn into office as a member of the Georgia House of Representatives on Monday, March 6, marking his first day of the 2023-24 legislative term. In addition to being officially sworn in, the Georgia House of Representatives’ Committee on Assignments named Rep. Persinger to the Budget & Fiscal Affairs Oversight, Economic Development & Tourism and Natural Resources & Environment committees.
“It’s a privilege and an honor to serve as a strong, honest voice for my constituents in House District 119,” said Rep. Persinger. “I look forward to spending our remaining weeks of session ensuring that sound, conservative bills receives final passage and make it across the finish line to Governor Kemp’s desk.”
