Representative Houston Gaines represents the citizens of District 120, which includes portions of Barrow, Clarke, Jackson and Oconee counties. He was elected to the House of Representatives in 2018 and currently serves as Vice Chairman of the House Majority Caucus and the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Higher Education. He also serves on the Creative Arts and Entertainment, Ethics, Governmental Affairs, Insurance, Public Health, Urban Affairs and Ways and Means committees.