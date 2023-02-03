State Representatives Houston Gaines (R-Athens) and Joseph Gullett (R-Dallas) have introduced legislation to ensure that district attorneys and solicitors general in Georgia are held responsible for misconduct in office. Reps. Gaines and Gullett introduced two separate measures focused on this issue.

“If a prosecutor is not doing his or her job, we need a system in state law to remove that individual from office,” said Rep. Gaines. “Communities across our state cannot afford to wait; voters deserve a remedy that will allow them to protect their counties, cities and neighborhoods. This bill would ensure that if prosecutors choose to ignore the laws of this state, they will be subject to a recall, and it will be up to the people to decide if that individual deserves to stay in office. It is past time we take on rogue prosecutors in Georgia who are putting lives in danger every single day.”

Representative Houston Gaines represents the citizens of District 120, which includes portions of Barrow, Clarke, Jackson and Oconee counties. He was elected to the House of Representatives in 2018 and currently serves as Vice Chairman of the House Majority Caucus and the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Higher Education. He also serves on the Creative Arts and Entertainment, Ethics, Governmental Affairs, Insurance, Public Health, Urban Affairs and Ways and Means committees.

