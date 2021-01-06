The two Republican candidates for U.S. Senate, incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffeler, dominated the local Jan. 5 runoff voting carrying around 79% of Jackson County's votes.
But the two candidates appear to have lost their seats statewide to their Democratic opponents, Perdue to Jon Ossoff and Loeffler to Rapheal Warnock.
The outcome of the state's senate runoff voting has been closely watched around the world as it determines the balance of power in the Senate. If Warnock and Ossoff are confirmed as winners, the Senate will be in Democratic hands, along with the House and the White House.
In Jackson County, 32,617 people voted in the runoff, a 62% turnout. That was high for a runoff election, but was below the 37,000 votes cast in the November election.
The biggest fall-off in local voting numbers seemed to be among Republicans.
In November, for example, Perdue got 29,160 votes; for the runoff, he got only 25,786 votes.
The drop-off rate for Democrats was less pronounced. In November, Ossoff got 7,261 votes; on Jan.5 he got 6,782.
The Jackson County results were:
Perdue — 25,786
Ossify —6,782
•••
Loeffler — 25,651
Warnock — 6,922
