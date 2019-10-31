Several people objected on Oct. 28 to a proposed rezoning and annexation of 97 acres into Commerce for industrial development. The issue was tabled until Nov. 25 by the Commerce Planning Commission since two members of the board were absent.
James Bouchard has requested that the property be annexed into Commerce and rezoned from AF to M-1. Bouchard had about 140 acres of land rezoned for the same purpose in mid-summer. Most of that property is adjacent to Interstate 85. There are no immediate plans for the property, officials said.
OPPOSED
At least five families living along Lords Mill Rd. objected to the proposed rezoning and annexation.
One family, represented by John Simmons, Susan Goins and William Madden, said their property has been in their family since 1883 and has always been rural and agriculture.
Simmons said the proposal is “really about money.”
“I don’t know how many times Dr. Bouchard has tried to buy my property,” he said.
Goins said her children fish and hunt on the property and “make memories.” She urged the commission to leave property zoned residential and called Commerce a “family.”
Harold Lanier, who moved to the area about two and a half years ago from Buford, said property all around him has been developed for industry.
A 600-acre industrial development has just been announced on the Maysville side of I-85. Lanier said that was after the GE distribution center, the SK America Battery and the large industrial property at exit 140 have occurred within the past year or two.
“We’re being enveloped,” Lanier said.
Terry Tatum said he had lived on Lords Mill Rd. for 30 or 31 years. He said he is “tee-totally against” the proposal.
Some of the opponents mentioned the truck traffic generated by industry and said they did not want the big trucks on Lords Mill Rd.
BOUCHARD EXPLAILNS MOVE
While the proposal drew opposition, Bouchard told the audience the “best use” for his property is as industrial because of the expected growth in the area. He said he would maintain his organic farm on part of the land.
Real estate agent Steven Lovett, who is working with Bouchard on the property, said I-85 was built in the 1950s and 1960s and all studies since then have shown that development tends to “cluster” around interstate exits.
Commerce city manager James Wascher said the four corners on I-85 at the Maysville-Commerce exit have long been assumed to be for industrial or commercial development.
Wascher also said he could not imagine a developer paying to bring Lords Mill Rd. up to the standards that would be required for industrial use. He said neither Lords Mill nor Woods Bridge roads are acceptable for that level of traffic now. Wascher said he would expect that industrial traffic would have to use Nunn Road out to Hwy. 98 and then to I-85.
RELATED REQUEST
In a related request, William Madden asked that 15 acres be annexed into Commerce and rezoned from V-4 to R-1. He said he plans to build a house large enough for his family of three children. His property, which came from the Simmons family, is across Lords Mill Rd. from one parcel that Bouchard is asking be annexed and rezoned.
He said his primary concern is that it be “a safe place” for children.
Madden’s request was recommended for approval by the planning board. It will be considered by the Commerce City Council at its Nov. 18 meeting.
Madden said his family asked that the property be in the city because of the city schools.
“My wife grew up in Commerce city," he said. "She was a Tiger. Our kids are going to be Tigers.”
