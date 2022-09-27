A request that would have allowed SK Battery America to construct a private lodging facility on its Commerce campus has been withdrawn.
The Commerce Planning and Zoning Commission tabled SK’s request to rezone 22.58 acres at 1760 Steve Reynolds Industrial Pkwy. from M-2 to C-2 in August. It was set to come before the planning commission on Monday, Sept. 26, but the request was withdrawn prior to the meeting.
SK had planned to construct a private lodging facility on the property with 103 rooms intended for long-term and short-term business visitors “including the respective chairpersons, directors, officers, employees and representatives of SKBA and its affiliates, customers and vendors,” according to the company’s letter of intent.
The proposal also included a number of amenities, including a 400-seat ballroom for large conference meetings, smaller conference rooms, an outdoor barbecue area, gardens, hiking/nature trails, private VIP and residence gardens, a business lounge and spa/fitness facility.
At its August meeting, several planning and zoning members noted concerns with taxation and regulation of the development. Chairman Joe Leffew voiced concerns with the lodging component of the project and noted there are a number of local hotels that can accommodate SK’s visitors and said the lodge wouldn’t generate any hotel/motel tax for the city.
Staff members also noted issues with regulating the length of stay of visitors “in order to avoid the property acting as residential under the guise of commercial.” Staff also pointed to concerns about water/sewer capacity for the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.