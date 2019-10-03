The Country Seat Restaurant, a lunch buffet and, perhaps, breakfast, has opened in the former Parham’s Restaurant at the intersection of North Elm St. and Maysville Hwy.
Christina and William Humphries are operating the restaurant.
The buffet is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Breakfast hours, if a local manager is found, will be from 6 to 10 a.m.
Christina said the couple has about 10 years’ experience together in restaurants. They have operated the businesses near Dalton, and in Sonoraville and Calhoun.
They have the Pigskins Barbecue in Danielsville now, she said. It is a take-out option only.
Christina said she has worked in restaurants “all my life.”
The couple opened the buffet because they wanted to get away from the “cook to order” concept, she said.
On Sundays, the restaurant becomes a family operation when her 19-year-old son and 14-year-old daughter help out. Christina also said her sister and brother-in-law, Sonya and Mark, had helped get the restaurant ready to open.
The restaurant opening was delayed because of work on the roof, she said. The strip center, where the restaurant is, was bought in 2018 by Windy McCannon, and her husband, Mark, who has the Edward Jones office, and Doreen Hill, and husband, Clark Hill, the mayor of Commerce. The two couples, operating under the name of Win-Dor Properties bought two strip centers at the intersection of Elm St. and Maysville Hwy, where Parham’s Restaurant and Mary’s Fashion Corner were. They also bought property at the intersection of Washington St. and Ila Rd.
